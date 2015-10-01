Will You Buy It? Mariah Carey gets her own M-A-C Lipstick; Shares Her Insecurities

Just in time for the holidays, music legend Mariah Carey is collaborating with MAC cosmetics for a signature lipstick. The “champagne shimmer frost” nude will be entitled, “All I Want” which references her 1994 holiday song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

Unfortunately, you want be able to get it in stores, the color will be exclusively available online beginning December 3rd but can be pre-ordered from the MAC website in the coming weeks.

MAC has previously collaborated with pop icons such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna (can we bring back “RiRi Woo” real quick?) The cosmetics brand just debuted a Miley Cyrus collection and will also honor late singer Selena in 2016.

If (and when) “All I Want” sells out, don’t cry, a full “Mariah x MAC Beauty Icon” collection is coming in 2016!

In an interview with PopSugar, Mariah said she opted out of doing a shade of red because it doesn’t look good on her. Instead she wanted to go with a nude, which would cater more to her skin tone.

“I’m a different-looking person. When I say “different”, I mean I’m an ambiguous-looking person” Mariah said. “Most people have a difficult time being like, “What is she?” This is going to be something that a lot of different people will be able to feel like they can wear, and it will look good on them because I kept that in mind when we were working on it.”

When asked, “What makes you feel beautiful” the 45-year-old mother of two candidly said, “I’m kind of an insecure person, so not that many things. I love a day when I can feel relaxed and just have on casual clothes and not too much makeup and feel at ease around people who I love. That’s a beautiful feeling.”

Earlier this year Mariah made a rather lack luster return to music with her single, “Infinity” and her Vegas residency. We hope the makeup launch and her rumored guest appearance on Empire helps to breathe new life into her iconic career.

Click here to get a glimpse of the shade.

