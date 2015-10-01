CLOSE
Radio One
Nearly Twenty Years Later, “Soul Food” Sequel Coming Soon

The film will focus on the next generation of the Joseph family and their disinterest in family traditions.

An Evening With Vanessa Williams

Source: Jeff Golden / Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer/director George Tillman Jr. is currently working on the script for More Soul Food with Tracy Edmonds and BabyFace Edmonds as returning producers. It’s been nearly twenty years since the release of the feel good, family film, Soul Food. (Is this not the BET movie of the week every holiday season?)

The ensemble cast of the1997 film included: Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long and Mekhi Phifer who according to TheGrio are slated to participate in the sequel.

Following the success of the film, Showtime aired “Soul Food: The Series” for five seasons.

Reportedly, the sequel will focus on the next generation of the Joseph family who are too distracted by technology and social media to make time for family traditions.

George Tillman Jr. is also producing the forthcoming Ice Cube and Nicki Minaj film, Barbershop 3.

INSTADAILY: Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy At Milan Fashion Week

Nearly Twenty Years Later, “Soul Food” Sequel Coming Soon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

