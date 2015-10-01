Nearly Twenty Years Later, “Soul Food” Sequel Coming Soon

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer/director George Tillman Jr. is currently working on the script for More Soul Food with Tracy Edmonds and BabyFace Edmonds as returning producers. It’s been nearly twenty years since the release of the feel good, family film, Soul Food. (Is this not the BET movie of the week every holiday season?)
The ensemble cast of the1997 film included: Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long and Mekhi Phifer who according to TheGrio are slated to participate in the sequel.
Following the success of the film, Showtime aired “Soul Food: The Series” for five seasons.
Reportedly, the sequel will focus on the next generation of the Joseph family who are too distracted by technology and social media to make time for family traditions.
George Tillman Jr. is also producing the forthcoming Ice Cube and Nicki Minaj film, Barbershop 3.
INSTADAILY: Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy At Milan Fashion Week
1. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
Nicki hasn't worn her hair in any rosy hues for well over a year, but that changed last night when she came out for Givenchy's Party at Milan Fashion Week!
2. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
The "Pinkprint" rap siren decided to pop on a light pink wig for dinner with the Givenchy designer before switching up her look for a quick performance!
Long, blonde, and bedazzled was the look for her set at the Givenchy bash.
Long, blonde, and bedazzled was the look for her set at the Givenchy bash.
4. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
Nicki started rocking her natural color last year. While Friday's 'do was a cute throwback to her older style, she did update the overall look nicely!
5. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
She's been playing with colors again recently. We don't know if this is a sign of things to come or if she's just indulging in some style nostalgia. You can ponder that while flipping through more of these pics!
7. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
8. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
9. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
10. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
11. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
12. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
13. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
14. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
15. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
16. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
17. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
18. Nicki Minaj Goes Pink For Givenchy Party At Milan Fashion Week
