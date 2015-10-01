According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer/director George Tillman Jr. is currently working on the script for More Soul Food with Tracy Edmonds and BabyFace Edmonds as returning producers. It’s been nearly twenty years since the release of the feel good, family film, Soul Food. (Is this not the BET movie of the week every holiday season?)

The ensemble cast of the1997 film included: Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long and Mekhi Phifer who according to TheGrio are slated to participate in the sequel.

Following the success of the film, Showtime aired “Soul Food: The Series” for five seasons.

Reportedly, the sequel will focus on the next generation of the Joseph family who are too distracted by technology and social media to make time for family traditions.

George Tillman Jr. is also producing the forthcoming Ice Cube and Nicki Minaj film, Barbershop 3.

Nearly Twenty Years Later, “Soul Food” Sequel Coming Soon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com