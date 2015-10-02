Janet Jackson “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S” (NEW MUSIC)

Janet Jackson has been prepping us for months for her upcoming Unbreakable album release, and the wait will be over for her fans this Friday.

To tide her biggest supporters over, another track has hit the web off of the singing veteran’s project, called “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S.”

The song is definitely going to bring out some sex appeal in listeners, as Janet vocalizes about some kinky lines, which was all produced by 7 Aurelis.

Check out the brand new track from Janet Jackson above, and let us know your thoughts.

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson & J. Cole “No Sleeep” (NEW VIDEO)

SEE ALSO: 5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited For Janet Jackson’s Comeback

11 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109991”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109991″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109991″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109991” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments Source:Getty 1 of 11 1. Janet's "Rhythm Nation" performance was nothing short of legendary. Source:Getty 2 of 11 2. The infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl halftime show. Source:Getty 3 of 11 3. When she performed a moving tribute to brother Michael during the 2009 MTV VMAs. Source:Getty 4 of 11 4. The world first fell in love with Janet when she played Penny on "Good Times." Source:Getty 5 of 11 5. The reason why we're all calling them "Poetic Justice braids." Source:Getty 6 of 11 6. Who could forget her ultra sexy performance while accepting the MTV Icon Award? Source:Getty 7 of 11 7. The only thing better than Janet? Janet AND Michael, together. Source:Instagram 8 of 11 8. The Rolling Stone magazine cover that stopped the world. Source:Instagram 9 of 11 9. The breathtaking cover of The Velvet Rope. Source:Getty 10 of 11 10. 1990s fine. Source:Instagram 11 of 11 11. "What's It Gonna Be?" music video with Busta Rhymes. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109991”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109991″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109991″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109991” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Janet Jackson “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S” (NEW MUSIC) Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109991”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109991″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109991″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109991” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Janet Jackson “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com