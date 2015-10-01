‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started

With the humungous success of Empire around the globe, having become a series sensation, it looks like a spin-off might really take place.

After director Lee Daniels confirmed that a spin-off to the Fox show would be “coming without question,” it looks like progress is being made to make it reality.

Fox TV Group co-chief, Dana Walden, told Vulture that discussions of a new show have officially started, with the show coming through one or multiple episodes of Empire this season.

The show could even start at the beginning of next year, but the team is trying to figure out which specific character they would give it too.

She told the outlet, “If there’s a character … that feels original enough, has enough momentum and enough of a storytelling engine, we will definitely look to spin Empire off for next season,” she said. Said character, Walden added, “would, in all likelihood, appear in the second half of this season.”

Rumors started that Cookie Lyon may be getting a prequel series, based on her youth and upbringing leading her to meet Luscious Lyon.

As of right now, they are not reportedly rushing or pushing the idea to Lee Daniels, but we can keep hope that it may happen soon.

SOURCE: Vulture | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

20 photos 20 Reasons Taraji P. Henson Is Our Favorite Girl In Hollywood (PHOTOS) 1 of 20 1. Because that one eyebrow is ALWAYS on fleek. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 2 of 20 2. Because she's a Howard University woman. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 3 of 20 3. Because she's serving EVERYTHING on Fox's new hit show "Empire." Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 4 of 20 4. Because we all have a little "Yvette" from "Baby Boy" in us. (And some of us have had a Jody in our lives too). Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 5 of 20 5. Because somehow she manages to make every selfie on Instagram look like a full-fledged photoshoot. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 6 of 20 6. Because she's never afraid to take off the heels and just be a down chick. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 7 of 20 7. Because she's never hesitant to show love to other sisters in Hollywood. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 8 of 20 8. Because this reminds us of something we would do in the pool. Basically…we're all Taraji. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 9 of 20 9. Because she uses her celebrity for the causes that mean the most. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 10 of 20 10. That hair! Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 11 of 20 11. Because her filmography is more diverse than people who've been in the game longer than her (and we must say…better). Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 12 of 20 12. Because she rocked this patterned ensemble on the 'Gram and now we wish we had one. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 13 of 20 13. Because no matter the role, the time period, or the emotion, she's spot on. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 14 of 20 14. Did we mention the hair? Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 15 of 20 15. All of these movies…ALL OF THEM. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 16 of 20 16. Because she got a chance to do this to Idris Elba. It's not fair, but that's our girl, so we're happy for her. Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 17 of 20 17. Because she's always a little DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) wherever she goes (even when she's rocking a NY hat). Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 18 of 20 18. There goes that hair… Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 19 of 20 19. Need we say more? Source:Instagram/Tarajiphenson 20 of 20 20. And because she'll always be the relatable girl next door that we love. Never change, Taraji! Skip ad Continue reading 'Empire' Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started 20 Reasons Taraji P. Henson Is Our Favorite Girl In Hollywood (PHOTOS)

‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started was originally published on globalgrind.com