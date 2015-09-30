Believe it or not, we’re only two days away from Janet Jackson‘s Unbreakable. The legend decided to whet appetites by dropping another single. This time it’s “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S.,” another solo joint.

If you place the sultriness of “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S.” next to the quiet storm of “No Sleeep,” you get the sense that Jackson is aiming for a nuanced, more restrained sound. Fans will know for sure when Unbreakable finally drops this Friday.

Janet Jackson Releases “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S.” Right Before ‘Unbreakable’ Drops was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted September 30, 2015

