Keenan Thompson Remembers When Bill Cosby Gave Him Uncomfortable Advice About Women

Keenan Thompson joyfully brought back a childhood memory when he reunited with Kel Mitchell on The Tonight Show. Last night on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he remembered an already soured when he discussed Bill Cosby.

Specifically, Thompson recalled when he met Cosby during the making of the 2004 live action adaptation of Fat Albert. This was when Cosby was America’s dad and Thompson had only recently scored the Saturday Night Live gig. Thompson said Cosby surprised him with some advice.

“He was like, ‘You know, life is good in the movies or whatever, but you just be ready because when this movie comes out, you’re going to need two d**ks because women are going to be all over you,” Thompson recalls.

Although he put that moment in the back of his mind, Thompson remembers how nonplussed he was when those words came out of Cosby’s mouth.

“I’m sorry, Dr. Huxtable. What was that? I didn’t catch it,” he said.

Thompson and some other cast members are on a publicity run to promote the upcoming season of SNL. At his 12th year, Thompson is the longest-serving of the cast.

Posted October 1, 2015

