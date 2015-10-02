Ex-Destiny’s Child Member Is Coming Out With A Tell-All Book About Beyoncé

Farrah Franklin is coming out with a tell-all book about Beyoncé. You’re probably not alone if you’ve never heard of Franklin; she’s the Destiny’s Child member who lasted just six months.

However, Franklin is getting ready to release some scandalous details about Beyoncé, according to Allhiphop.com. The book will allegedly dispute Beyoncé’s virginity claims and talk about her breast implant surgeries in addition to other reveals.

This is all being claimed against someone who was basically the Virgin Mary in one video. This won’t go over well.

bjosephsny Posted October 1, 2015

