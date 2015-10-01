Guess Who Kerry Washington Wants To Join The Cast Of ‘Scandal’?

While this is an apples to oranges comparison, Scandal is short (no Columbus) on cameo appearances. The salacious political series could have at least book Rev. Al Sharpton to be Sally Langston’s running mate or something! But Empire snatched up Rev. Al along with Andre Leon Talley, Chris Rock, Swiss Beatz, Don Lemon and Marisa Tomei all for the season premiere!

Meanwhile, Scandal’s biggest premiere shocker was Sally Langston sharing the worse kept secret in Washington, DC (no spoilers!) Needless to say, Scandal has been losing steam and could use a little spicing up! And Kerry Washington knows exactly who she wants to make an appearance.

Drum roll please….none other than Blue Ivy’s mother aka Mrs. Carter aka Queen Bey aka Beyoncé!

In an interview with Sirius XM Kerry shared, “It would be great to have somebody like Beyoncé on the show, because any time Beyoncé does anything, it makes the world stop and I would just be happy! Any time I get to be in a room with her, I’m like, ‘This is great.’”

Now we know Bey isn’t exactly as prolific on screen as she is on stage but we’re sure between Shonda Rhimes‘ vision and Kerry’s great acting, adding Beyonce to the mix would be epic!

Maybe Bey is an old classmate of Olivia’s from Georgetown and we find out that she used to date Harrison and she wants to avenge his death…! A little much or naw?

Catch the Sirius clip below. What kind of storyline would you want for Beyoncé on Scandal?

