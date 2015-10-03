CLOSE
National
Home

Watch The Internet’s “Tiny Desk Concert” At NPR

0 reads
Leave a comment

How can you not love The Internet?

With the success of the Odd Future sub-collective’s Ego Death album, The Internet has been trekking cross-country on their “Ego Death” tour and found themselves at NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” in Washington, D.C.

Led by Syd The Kid and Matt Martian, The Internet has garnered popularity for their soulful R&B selections and ’90s neo-soul vibes. With Pat Paige holding down the bass, Jameel Bruner on keys, Chris Smith on drums, and Matt Martian running production, Syd performed “Get Away,” “Under Control,” and “Dontcha.”

Catch Syd and the rest of the band in living color on their “Ego Death” tour. Their next stop is in Urbana, Illinois on Thursday, October 1. Watch the dope performance up top.

41 photos Launch gallery

41 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator That Will Probably Make You Uncomfortable (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Watch The Internet’s “Tiny Desk Concert” At NPR

41 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator That Will Probably Make You Uncomfortable (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109715”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109715″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109715″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109715” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Watch The Internet’s “Tiny Desk Concert” At NPR was originally published on globalgrind.com

npr , performance , syd the kid , The Internet , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close