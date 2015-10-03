Watch The Internet’s “Tiny Desk Concert” At NPR

How can you not love The Internet?
With the success of the Odd Future sub-collective’s Ego Death album, The Internet has been trekking cross-country on their “Ego Death” tour and found themselves at NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” in Washington, D.C.
Led by Syd The Kid and Matt Martian, The Internet has garnered popularity for their soulful R&B selections and ’90s neo-soul vibes. With Pat Paige holding down the bass, Jameel Bruner on keys, Chris Smith on drums, and Matt Martian running production, Syd performed “Get Away,” “Under Control,” and “Dontcha.”
Catch Syd and the rest of the band in living color on their “Ego Death” tour. Their next stop is in Urbana, Illinois on Thursday, October 1. Watch the dope performance up top.
41 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator That Will Probably Make You Uncomfortable (PHOTOS)
1. This is Tyler, The Creator, and his selfie game is just too strong.
2. This is Tyler, The Creator kissing a deer head.
3. This is Tyler, The Creator kissing some woman.
She looks pretty happy about it, too.
4. This is Tyler, The Creator pretending to kiss you.
Gotta love a good duck face.
5. This is Tyler, The Creator living his best life.
You only live once.
6. This is Tyler, The Creator on the toilet.
7. This is Tyler, The Creator wearing a ridiculously small pair of sunglasses.
8. This is Tyler, The Creator being very awkward.
So basically being himself.
9. This is not Tyler, The Creator.
This is Mike G.
10. This is not Tyler, The Creator.
This is Batman at a strip club.
11. This is not Tyler, The Creator.
This is a flamingo.
12. This is Tyler, The Creator with a pancake on his head.
But don't call him a pancake head.
13. This is Tyler, The Creator with a piece of lettuce on his head.
14. This is Tyler, The Creator with a quesadilla on his head.
15. This is Tyler, The Creator, pantless.
16. This is Tyler, The Creator, pantless, doing a thing.
17. This is Tyler, The Creator, pantless, with a box of oatmeal.
18. This is Tyler, The Creator showing us how much he loves a good facial.
19. This is Tyler, The Creator, and he's doing it wrong.
20. This is Tyler, The Creator in a very rare selfie with Jay Z.
How often do you see Hov in a selfie?
21. This is Tyler, The Creator, and he loves the kids.
22. This is Tyler, The Creator, and the kids don't love him back.
23. Like at all.
24. This is Tyler, The Creator showing off his taco boxers.
Think outside the bun(s).
25. This is Tyler, The Creator and he has decent dental hygiene.
26. This is Tyler, The Creator and his pet horse, Choncho.
27. This is Tyler, The Creator and a group of Mormon men.
28. This is Tyler, The Creator embracing Larry King.
29. This is Tyler, The Creator and Co. doing their best light-skinned squint.
30. This is Tyler, The Creator and a fan.
31. This is Tyler, The Creator crying.
Cheer up, buttercup.
32. This is Tyler, The Creator with a weird 'fro of sorts.
33. This is Tyler, The Creator with a cute blonde bob.
34. This is Tyler, The Creator eating mashed potatoes and cocoa butter.
35. This is Tyler, The Creator letting his durag cape flourish.
36. This is Tyler, The Creator, up close and personal.
37. This is Tyler, The Creator eating a single bean by hand.
38. This is Tyler, The Creator eating a bowl of chunky soup.
39. This is Tyler, The Creator riding around and getting it.
40. This is Tyler, The Creator chucking up very limp fingers.
41. This is Tyler, The Creator doing his best impression of a girl on Instagram.
