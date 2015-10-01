CLOSE
National
Home

Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Face Charges In Vehicular Manslaughter Case

0 reads
Leave a comment

caitlyn jenner

Caitlyn Jenner will not be charged with vehicular manslaughter, a judge ruled earlier today.

According to TMZ:

The D.A. has rejected the case, saying she was not speeding, she hit the brakes though belatedly, and her conduct was not “unreasonable” based on all the facts.

Jenner was driving inattentively when she slammed into a Lexus, sending the car into oncoming traffic where it struck a Hummer. The Lexus driver died at the scene.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s office has been investigating the accident for the last 6 months before submitting their report to the DA.

Jenner’s lawyer, Blair Berk, tells TMZ, ‘We believed from the start that a thorough and objective investigation would clear Caitlyn of any criminal wrongdoing.” Berk adds, “We are heartened the District Attorney has agreed that even a misdemeanor charge would not be appropriate.” Berk goes on, “A traffic accident, however devastating and heartbreaking when a life is lost, is not necessarily a criminal matter.”

Hopefully, the victim’s family will finally get some closure.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We've Spotted Caitlyn Jenner Doing Her Thing

Continue reading Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Face Charges In Vehicular Manslaughter Case

Every Time We've Spotted Caitlyn Jenner Doing Her Thing

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109869”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109869″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109869″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109869” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Face Charges In Vehicular Manslaughter Case was originally published on globalgrind.com

caitlyn jenner , Car Crash , first-degree vehicular homicide , lawsuit

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close