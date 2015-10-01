Tisha Campbell-Martin talks to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about her new show, “Dr. Ken” on ABC, and her new single and battle with sexual abuse.

Plus, she reacts hilariously to the question of whether or not she would work with Martin Lawrence again, and whether there is a reunion in the works!

Listen to Tisha chop it up with us, and check out our previous interviews right here.

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C to hear us live!

Tisha Campbell-Martin On Working With Martin Lawrence Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted October 1, 2015

