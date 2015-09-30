CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: Khloe Kardashian Live Streams Tattoo Removal, Jeezy Remixes “Walked In” & More

Khloe Kardashian got pretty risqué on a live stream earlier today, as the reality starlet got a third tattoo removed as fans watched on. The model and entrepreneur got the ink laser removed on the live stream, remarking how painful the process was, commenting, “beauty is pain.” [GossipCop]

Jeezy is dropping new music like flies, and this time, he is remixing Bankroll Fresh‘s popular track “Walked In.” The Seen It All rapper puts his street anthem touches on it to complete the banger, which we’re sure will be heard in speakers across the nation soon enough. [Miss Info]

Ne-Yo might be focused on his upcoming baby on the way with his lady, but he is not shying away from combining the children’s theme with his music. The R&B crooner sang his own take on “Friend Like Me,” which is from the Disney movie, Aladdin, and he just dropped the visuals for it. [Rap-Up]

See.Francis has been dropping gems over the course of the year, but he’s back with an amazing new offering with his track, “Everything.” Produced by Illusive Realm, the Jersey native goes back and forth between testing out some rhythmic vocals, and his signature bar game. [Soundcloud]

TheIndustryHarm has dropped a brand new track, and this time he goes heavy on the bar game. The new song is titled, “Watching Horror Movies with the Lights Off,” and it mixes some frightful sound waves with some trap-esque instrumentals. [Soundcloud]

VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter

