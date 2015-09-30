Baby Yeezy: Will Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Welcome Their First Son On Christmas Day?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are preparing to welcome their second child sometime within the next few months and now new reports are suggesting that Kim’s actual due date is Christmas Day.

Kim recently posted a short vlog on her new website to give her fans a sixth-month pregnancy update earlier this week, so it’s safe to assume that 2-year-old North West is, at most, three months away from becoming a big sister.

However, TMZ has placed Kim’s due date at the end of December on Christmas Day.

Citing “sources close to the couple,” the website claims that Mr. & Mrs. West have reportedly been told by doctors that she is expected to welcome their baby boy on Christmas Day and that they are planning for a natural birth. The report goes on to say that Kim and Kanye have already booked a lavish maternity suite at the infamous Cedar-Sinai Hospital in L.A in anticipation of the holiday due date.

Talk about the ultimate Christmas gift!

Rye Posted September 30, 2015

