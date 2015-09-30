Is Sanaa Lathan In A Love Triangle? Guess Who She May Be Dating Now?

For months actress Sanaa Lathan, star of The Perfect Guy, has been rumored to be dating rapper, French Montana.

However, less than a week ago, TMZ and Wendy Williams had receipts of Sanaa in the arms of actor Michael K. Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire). She looked a little tipsy / trying to avoid a wardrobe malfunction in the TMZ video so maybe Michael was just giving his friend a hand out of her car.

Our vote is for Sanaa and the age appropriate Williams who is 48 to her 44.

But wait, not so fast! While we’ll probably never hear Sanaa publicly declare, “Yea French Montana is bae” she used a photo to confirm that he is indeed her man.

She posted a pic on Instagram wearing French’s necklace. And it’s not just some plain gold chain that you buy at Target! It’s clearly a custom-made diamond chain with Arabic script that he’s also wearing in a video on his IG page.

Sanaa’s Instagram followers immediately noticed the correlation and went in on the actress’ comments! We’re surprised she didn’t take the pic down. Here’s an example of some of the responses:

iammoneak@sanaalathanyou are my favorite actress but I hate that you are dealing with French. I don’t want you to end up like Vivica, after 50 cent was done with her no one looked at her the same. I don’t like this at all. Not putting him down but you’re too classy. But who am I

diva_msladydAfter the relationship ends with those Kardashian women these men end up no good. French Montana is not good enough for u Sanaa

yomairaceeSerious downgrade for you. Date in ya lane.

We wonder if Khloe Kardashian and Trina have also worn that necklace when they were with French but that’s none of our business!

RELATED STORIES:

‘The Perfect Guy’ Tops Box Office + Sanaa Drops New Song ‘Emotional’

He Said/She Said: Morris Chestnut, Michael Ealy & Sanaa Lathan Reveal Their Biggest Turn Offs

14 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816064”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2816064″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816064″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816064” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 14 Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed The Selfie Game On Instagram Source:Instagram 1 of 14 1. Sanaa Lathan Slays The Selfie Game When it comes to gorgeous Black actresses, Sanaa Lathan ranks high on the list. Not only is she well-respected and poised with classic films under her belt like "Love & Basketball" and "The Best Man," she's pretty much flawless. With her latest film "The Perfect Guy" hitting theaters on 9/11, we took a trip down her IG page and marveled her fabulous selfies. Scroll through this gallery for her most stunning pics. Source:Instagram 2 of 14 2. Touching Up Source:Instagram 3 of 14 3. Your flawless is showing Source:Instagram 4 of 14 4. Jetsetting Source:Instagram 5 of 14 5. Natural beauty Source:Instagram 6 of 14 6. Simply devine Source:Instagram 7 of 14 7. Photoshoot fresh Source:Instagram 8 of 14 8. Bawdy Source:Instagram 9 of 14 9. Serving Kim Kardashian face Source:Instagram 10 of 14 10. Healthy hair Source:Instagram 11 of 14 11. Cheeks Source:Instagram 12 of 14 12. Lippy Source:Instagram 13 of 14 13. No Filter Source:Instagram 14 of 14 14. Getting glammed and manning the camera Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2816064”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2816064″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2816064″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2816064” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Is Sanaa Lathan In A Love Triangle? Guess Who She May Be Dating Now? 14 Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed The Selfie Game On Instagram jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2816064”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2816064″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2816064″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2816064” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Is Sanaa Lathan In A Love Triangle? Guess Who She May Be Dating Now? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com