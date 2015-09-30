CLOSE
Radio One
Is Sanaa Lathan In A Love Triangle? Guess Who She May Be Dating Now?

Even though the actress was just in the arms of another man, has she found true love in French Montana?

Sanaa Lathan

For months actress Sanaa Lathan, star of The Perfect Guy, has been rumored to be dating rapper, French Montana.

However, less than a week ago, TMZ and Wendy Williams had receipts of Sanaa in the arms of actor Michael K. Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire). She looked a little tipsy / trying to avoid a wardrobe malfunction in the TMZ video so maybe Michael was just giving his friend a hand out of her car.

Our vote is for Sanaa and the age appropriate Williams who is 48 to her 44.

But wait, not so fast! While we’ll probably never hear Sanaa publicly declare, “Yea French Montana is bae” she used a photo to confirm that he is indeed her man.

She posted a pic on Instagram wearing French’s necklace. And it’s not just some plain gold chain that you buy at Target! It’s clearly a custom-made diamond chain with Arabic script that he’s also wearing in a video on his IG page.

Sanaa’s Instagram followers immediately noticed the correlation and went in on the actress’ comments! We’re surprised she didn’t take the pic down. Here’s an example of some of the responses:

  • iammoneak@sanaalathanyou are my favorite actress but I hate that you are dealing with French. I don’t want you to end up like Vivica, after 50 cent was done with her no one looked at her the same. I don’t like this at all. Not putting him down but you’re too classy. But who am I
  • diva_msladydAfter the relationship ends with those Kardashian women these men end up no good. French Montana is not good enough for u Sanaa
  • yomairaceeSerious downgrade for you. Date in ya lane.

We wonder if Khloe Kardashian and Trina have also worn that necklace when they were with French but that’s none of our business!

‘The Perfect Guy’ Tops Box Office + Sanaa Drops New Song ‘Emotional’

He Said/She Said: Morris Chestnut, Michael Ealy & Sanaa Lathan Reveal Their Biggest Turn Offs

Is Sanaa Lathan In A Love Triangle? Guess Who She May Be Dating Now? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

french montana , Michael K. Williams , Sanaa Lathan , The Perfect Guy

