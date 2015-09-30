God, we love a good cover.

After breaking her foot and releasing an album this spring, Florence Welch has been taking it pretty easy. And even despite her injury, Florence + the Machine embarked on a world tour this summer.

More recently, Florence and the band stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful songs like “Shipwreck,” “Queen of Peace,” “Delilah,” and “What Kind Of Man.” Keeping up Radio 1’s Live Lounge tradition, the group was asked to cover a song of their choice and Florence chose Jack Ü and Justin Bieber’s smash hit “Where Are Ü Now.”

You can listen to the entire jam-out session, or you can fast forward to the 23:30 mark to listen to their cover below.

SOURCE: BBC | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

COOL ASS COVERS: Florence + The Machine Cover Jack Ü & Justin Bieber’s “Where Are Ü Now” was originally published on globalgrind.com