Omarion & Apryl Jones Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Omarion and Apryl Jones have been melting our hearts on social media over the past year, as they’ve been showing off their adorable son, Megaa.

It looks like their first bundle of joy is going to be a big brother, as the “Post To Be” crooner just revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Posting a video to his Instagram page of Apryl’s live sonogram, Omarion revealed that his fiancé is already 5 months pregnant, and that his “lil princess is on the way.”

Omarion and Apryl currently star on this season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and have quickly become a fan favorite couple on the show.

We can’t wait to see these two expand their family, and watch more of their precious moments on L&HHH.

VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram

SEE ALSO: Does Omarion Eat His Girlfriend Apryl’s Booty Like Groceries?

SEE ALSO: Happy 1st Birthday, Megaa! Omarion & Apryl Jones Throw Their Son A B-Day Bash Fit For A King

24 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109656”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109656″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109656″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109656” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 24 Adorable Pictures Of Omarion's Son Megaa (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 24 1. Bed Head Never Looked So Good :) Source:Instagram 2 of 24 2. Sooo Adorbs! Source:Instagram 3 of 24 3. Why you so handsome tho? Lol #Megzz Source:Instagram 4 of 24 4. Born in 2014 Source:Instagram 5 of 24 5. Baby BFFs Source:Instagram 6 of 24 6. I can't with this kid!!!! #MCM #MEGZZ Source:Instagram 7 of 24 7. Father & Son Source:Instagram 8 of 24 8. Mama's Boy Source:Instagram 9 of 24 9. Megzz Source:Instagram 10 of 24 10. Quality Time Source:Instagram 11 of 24 11. Quick Driving Lesson Source:Instagram 12 of 24 12. Cousins…Namiko and Megaa Source:Instagram 13 of 24 13. KoKo Loves The Kids Source:Instagram 14 of 24 14. Mirror Mirror On The Wall… Source:Instagram 15 of 24 15. Hold Up, Hold Up…We Dem Boyz Source:Instagram 16 of 24 16. Such A Heartbreaker Source:Instagram 17 of 24 17. They Woke Up Like This… Source:Instagram 18 of 24 18. What Up Doe? Source:Instagram 19 of 24 19. "I Love This Material" Source:Instagram 20 of 24 20. Look Up Megaa, Say "Cheese!" Source:Instagram 21 of 24 21. Hangin' With Mommy Source:Instagram 22 of 24 22. Megzz Playing With His Uncle Papa Source:Instagram 23 of 24 23. O x Megaa #fatherandSon Source:Instagram 24 of 24 24. Chubba Wubba Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109656”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109656″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109656″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109656” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Mazel Tov! Omarion & Apryl Jones Are Expecting A Baby Girl 24 Adorable Pictures Of Omarion's Son Megaa (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109656”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109656″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109656″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109656” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Omarion & Apryl Jones Are Expecting A Baby Girl was originally published on globalgrind.com