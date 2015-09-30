CLOSE
National
Omarion & Apryl Jones Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Omarion and Apryl Jones have been melting our hearts on social media over the past year, as they’ve been showing off their adorable son, Megaa.

It looks like their first bundle of joy is going to be a big brother, as the “Post To Be” crooner just revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Posting a video to his Instagram page of Apryl’s live sonogram, Omarion revealed that his fiancé is already 5 months pregnant, and that his “lil princess is on the way.”

Omarion and Apryl currently star on this season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and have quickly become a fan favorite couple on the show.

We can’t wait to see these two expand their family, and watch more of their precious moments on L&HHH.

24 Adorable Pictures Of Omarion's Son Megaa (PHOTOS)

Omarion & Apryl Jones Are Expecting A Baby Girl was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
