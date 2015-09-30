Omarion & Apryl Jones Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Omarion and Apryl Jones have been melting our hearts on social media over the past year, as they’ve been showing off their adorable son, Megaa.
It looks like their first bundle of joy is going to be a big brother, as the “Post To Be” crooner just revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.
Posting a video to his Instagram page of Apryl’s live sonogram, Omarion revealed that his fiancé is already 5 months pregnant, and that his “lil princess is on the way.”
Omarion and Apryl currently star on this season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and have quickly become a fan favorite couple on the show.
We can’t wait to see these two expand their family, and watch more of their precious moments on L&HHH.
VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram
24 Adorable Pictures Of Omarion's Son Megaa (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 24
1. Bed Head Never Looked So Good :)
Source:Instagram
2 of 24
2. Sooo Adorbs!
Source:Instagram
3 of 24
3. Why you so handsome tho? Lol #Megzz
Source:Instagram
4 of 24
4. Born in 2014
Source:Instagram
5 of 24
5. Baby BFFs
Source:Instagram
6 of 24
6. I can't with this kid!!!! #MCM #MEGZZ
Source:Instagram
7 of 24
7. Father & Son
Source:Instagram
8 of 24
8. Mama's Boy
Source:Instagram
9 of 24
9. Megzz
Source:Instagram
10 of 24
10. Quality Time
Source:Instagram
11 of 24
11. Quick Driving Lesson
Source:Instagram
12 of 24
12. Cousins…Namiko and Megaa
Source:Instagram
13 of 24
13. KoKo Loves The Kids
Source:Instagram
14 of 24
14. Mirror Mirror On The Wall…
Source:Instagram
15 of 24
15. Hold Up, Hold Up…We Dem Boyz
Source:Instagram
16 of 24
16. Such A Heartbreaker
Source:Instagram
17 of 24
17. They Woke Up Like This…
Source:Instagram
18 of 24
18. What Up Doe?
Source:Instagram
19 of 24
19. "I Love This Material"
Source:Instagram
20 of 24
20. Look Up Megaa, Say "Cheese!"
Source:Instagram
21 of 24
21. Hangin' With Mommy
Source:Instagram
22 of 24
22. Megzz Playing With His Uncle Papa
Source:Instagram
23 of 24
23. O x Megaa #fatherandSon
Source:Instagram
24 of 24
24. Chubba Wubba
Omarion & Apryl Jones Are Expecting A Baby Girl was originally published on globalgrind.com