Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Puppy, Brutus, Passes Away After Eating Toxic Mushroom

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has lost a very precious family member, just weeks after the furry little guy melted our hearts.
The Hollywood actor took to his Instagram to reveal that one of his little puppies, Brutus, has passed away this week after consuming a toxic mushroom in his backyard.
After eating the mushroom, the toxins began attacking Brutus’ liver and immune system, leaving The Rock no choice but to eventually take him off life support.
He told the story to his followers and fans in hopes that it will help animal owners to be mindful of the mushrooms and plants that are in their backyards.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that The Rock told the story of both of his pug puppies having ran into their pool, with him rescuing them from under the water.
We are keeping The Rock and Brutus’ loved ones in our prayers. Losing a pet is heartbreaking.
