Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Puppy, Brutus, Passes Away After Eating Toxic Mushroom

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has lost a very precious family member, just weeks after the furry little guy melted our hearts.

The Hollywood actor took to his Instagram to reveal that one of his little puppies, Brutus, has passed away this week after consuming a toxic mushroom in his backyard.

After eating the mushroom, the toxins began attacking Brutus’ liver and immune system, leaving The Rock no choice but to eventually take him off life support.

He told the story to his followers and fans in hopes that it will help animal owners to be mindful of the mushrooms and plants that are in their backyards.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that The Rock told the story of both of his pug puppies having ran into their pool, with him rescuing them from under the water.

We are keeping The Rock and Brutus’ loved ones in our prayers. Losing a pet is heartbreaking.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

SEE ALSO: What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: The Rock & His Girlfriend Expecting A Child

SEE ALSO: What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: The Rock Rocks The Box Office

17 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109660”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109660″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109660″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109660” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The Shirtless Evolution Of The Rock: From WWF Cutie To Superstar Source:Instagram 1 of 17 1. The Shirtless Evolution Of The Rock Source:Instagram 2 of 17 2. The Rock in 1995 Source:Instagram 3 of 17 3. The Rock in his rookie year 4 of 17 4. The Rock in 1999 Source:Instagram 5 of 17 5. The Rock in 2011 Source:Instagram 6 of 17 6. The Rock in 2014 Source:Instagram 7 of 17 7. The Rock in 2015 Source:Instagram 8 of 17 8. The Rock Source:Instagram 9 of 17 9. The Rock Source:Instagram 10 of 17 10. The Rock Source:Instagram 11 of 17 11. The Rock Source:Instagram 12 of 17 12. The Rock Source:Instagram 13 of 17 13. The Rock Source:Instagram 14 of 17 14. The Rock Source:Instagram 15 of 17 15. The Rock Source:Instagram 16 of 17 16. The Rock Source:Instagram 17 of 17 17. The Rock Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109660”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109660″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109660″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109660” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Puppy, Brutus, Passes Away After Eating Toxic Mushroom The Shirtless Evolution Of The Rock: From WWF Cutie To Superstar jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109660”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109660″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109660″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109660” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Puppy, Brutus, Passes Away After Eating Toxic Mushroom was originally published on globalgrind.com