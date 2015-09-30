Chris Brown Wants To Raise Awareness For Domestic Violence In Australia

Australia is the most recent place that wants to add Chris Brown to its banned list. But Brown, who is normally never one to hold his tongue, is trying a different approach for his dilemma – awareness.

Australian officials don’t want to let the “Liquor” singer perform due to his domestic violence in the past. According to CNN, he has to make a case of why he should get a visa, and that has to be done in 28 days.

“People need to understand — if you are going to commit domestic violence and then you want to travel around the world, there are going to be countries that say to you, ‘You cannot come in because you are not of the character that we expect in Australia,’” Minister for Women Michaelia Cash.

Well, Brown is saying please don’t judge him. He can use his past to raise awareness for young people in domestic violence situations right now, and he took to his Twitter account to get the message out.

I would be more than grateful to come to Australia to raise awareness about domestic violence.Im not the pink elephant in the room anymore — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My life mistakes should be a wake up call for everyone. Showing the world that mistakes don't define you. Trying to prevent spousal abuse — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The youth don't listen to parents nor do they listen to PSA's. The power that we have as Entertainers can change lives. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Was this the “case” Australia was looking for? In any event, we hope they can move past it. He has paid his debt to society and we’re sure a lot of fans would like to see him perform.

