Retailer H&M made history when they kicked off their ‘Close The Loop‘ campaign starring model Mariah Idrissi who wears an Hijab.

Mariah is a 23 year old of Pakistani and Moroccan descent. According to the Daily Mail, she lives in London and operates a beauty salon that specializes in Henna. So dope!

Idrissi told Fusion “It always feels like women who wear hijab are ignored when it comes to fashion. Our style, in a way, hasn’t really mattered, so it’s amazing that a brand that is big has recognized the way we wear hijab.” Idrissi began wearing the Hijab at age 17 and even asked her parents for permission to appear in the ad.

H&M is the world’s second largest retailer and recruited Idrissi for the cutting-edge campaign. H&M joins Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and several other brands that have launched special ‘Ramadan’ collections in the last several years. The ‘Close the loop’ campaign is a part of the fashion industry’s initiative to reduce the amount of waste and resources retailers use. The campaign also features an amputee model, several Sikh men and plus sized models.

She posted some behind the scenes photos of the shoot on her Instagram.

Super models better watch out because Mariah is coming for that top spot!

Kudos to H&M for this diverse ad!

11 photos
#NYFWNoir: Black Models Are Killing The Game At New York Fashion Week
1. Black Models Killing It Beautiful Black models backstage at the Tommy Hilfiger S/S16 show.
2. Backstage at the Angel Sanchez Show
3. Badgley Mischka
4. LaQuan Smith
5. Diane Von Furstenberg
6. Diane Von Furstenberg
7. Diane Von Furstenberg
8. Tommy Hilfiger
9. Tommy Hilfiger
10. Ese Azenabor
11. Ese Azenabor

H&M Hires Its First Hijab Wearing Model was originally published on hellobeautiful.com