New Low: Wendy Williams Accuses Kim Zolciak Of Faking A Stroke

Wendy Williams is no stranger to controversy. She throws shade for a living, but has she finally taken it too far?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna, Kim Zolciak is a contestant on the season 21 of the ABC reality series, Dancing With The Stars. After improving her first weeks score from a 12 to a 19, she got a different set of numbers; over 100,000 likes on her hospital selfies after letting her 1.5 million Instagram followers know she suffered a TIA (mini stroke).

During her infamous Hot Topics segment, before Wendy got shady, she made a valid point.

“To me, a stroke is more import than a selfie…I don’t get where people get posting pics in a serious condition in a hospital…I don’t get it.”

Wendy believes that Kim may have faked her medical condition not to get sympathy votes from the judges but to instead end her tenure on the show.

“Kim, my thought is I hope you’re not fibbing about the stroke. Because I too wanted to get off Dancing With The Stars. My husband and my partner Tony [Dolvolani] knew I was planning a “plot-ation” on a toe “stub-ation” or a “brake-ation” so I wouldn’t have to return because it’s grueling.”

Wendy goes on to say that she was elated when she initially got the call to participate in season12 of the show but the workouts and dance prep was more than she could handle. So she would understand if the reality star wanted out.

“…Kim if at 37, you did have a mini stroke, I’m sorry to hear about that. If, however you wanted to get off Dancing With The Stars, all you had to do was stub your toe.”

But wait, there’s more! Kim thinks Wendy only shaded her because she wouldn’t appear on her show to talk about her condition. And Kim has the receipts! She posted an email from a representative from The Wendy Williams Show who requested that Kim call into “Hot Topics”.

“Absolutely appalling!! @wendywilliams how disgusting for you to insinuate I “faked” my mini stroke on your show this morning!! You mad cause I didn’t come on your show! This clearly shows your warped mentality!!”

Has Wendy been caught red handed? Will Wendy backpedal and apologize? Watch the “Hot Topics” clip (the shade begins at 15:15) and let us know if you think it’s okay to take selfies from your hospital bed?

Wendy Williams — Either You Love Her Or You Hate Her The self-proclaimed Queen of All Media has built her career on digging up celebrity dirt and blasting the news on radio and television. While some gossip lovers can’t get enough of her tell-it-like-it-is style, many high-profile stars have publicly voiced their dislike for the talk show host. Check out the celebs who've shot back, here. 2 of 13 2. Evelyn Lozada After Wendy said Ev “gave birth to a cash register,” the reality star gave Williams the read of a lifetime. “Since u want me 2 open Dulce n LA. Maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store,” she tweeted. “BTW..he purchased the Casadei suede over the knee boots triple platform just in case you wanted to know. #DontComeForMe #INeverBotherU #NowPutThatOnHotTopics." 3 of 13 3. Porsha Williams “Every time I see her say something about me, I’m disappointed in her,” Porsha said during a recent radio interview. “She’s calling me less than smart; she’s less than a woman…All I’m trying to do is stand and be strong and possibly inspire somebody else. All she does is knock me down…Wendy never builds people up in a positive way. Definitely not Black women. I feel like it’s low and it’s sad." 4 of 13 4. NeNe Leakes Wendy and NeNe were actually good friends once upon a time. But, that changed when the talk show host made shady comments about the cancellation of “The New Normal” and NeNe’s failed marriage to hubby-turned-ex-turned-hubby-again Greg. The reality star took to Twitter to let fans know she will never return to Wendy’s couch. She added, “@WendyWilliams don’t know SH*T about my relationship!” 5 of 13 5. Janet Hubert The original Aunt Viv called Wendy’s show “a bully platform” in an open letter last year. “I would accept her offer for forgiveness but I would not appear on her show,” Janet wrote after the talk show host asked Tatiana Ali why she was replaced on “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” “Her talk show to me is a platform of hatred. It’s a bully platform…It’s like a giant disco from the ‘80s. It’s tacky. I don’t do tacky.” 6 of 13 6. Method Man Method Man voiced his extreme dislike for Wendy back in 2006. After the then radio host broke a story about the rapper’s wife suffering from cancer (he wanted to keep the news private), the rapper sent out a threat, saying she would “be dealt with.” 7 of 13 7. Whitney Houston Back in Wendy’s radio days, she had an infamous on-air confrontation with Whitney Houston. After she repeatedly asked Houston about her alleged drug problem, the singer shot back with, “If this were back in the day in Newark, I’d meet you outside.” If anyone could go head-to-head with Wendy it was definitely Whitney! 8 of 13 8. Mariah Carey Mariah and Wendy have publicly gone back and forth with each other for years — while some comments have been subliminal, others shots have been as blunt as they come. In 2008, Mariah Carey spoke about Wendy’s interview style in her song “Touch My Body.” Wendy also called the songstress "classless" during her stint on "American Idol" last year. 9 of 13 9. Diddy If the rumors are true, the beef between Wendy and Diddy started after he had her fired from Hot 97 back in the day. They went years without speaking, but in a 2012 interview , Wendy said she’s finally “over it.” 10 of 13 10. Tyler Perry, Usher and LL Cool J Wendy is known for speaking her mind, and at different points in her career she’s made references about Tyler Perry, Usher and LL Cool J’s sexuality. As a result, all three stars have refused to visit her show. 11 of 13 11. Beyonce Queen Bey never responded but she definitely has good reason to dislike Wendy after the talk show host said she “sounds like she has a fifth-grade education” during the Hot Topics segment of her show. 12 of 13 12. Tupac Some of Wendy’s beefs date back to the early 90s and one of her most popular feuds was with the late Tupac Shakur. After she reported that Tupac was raped in jail, the rapper went on a tyrant to retaliate against her. He wrote a song called “Why U Turn On Me,” in which he said Wendy was overweight and needed to try Jenny Craig — along with a lot of other cruel things that we can’t repeat here. 13 of 13 13. Will Smith Mariah Carey and Tupac aren’t the only celebs who’ve made references about Wendy in their music. Will Smith spoke his peace in a song 2005 song titled “Mr. Nice Guy.” "Wendy Williams, you don’t know me/ I’m not your punching bag, you won’t blow me/ Up, girl better leave me alone/ Before I buy your radio station and send ya home," he spit. "Better chill before you climb a tree you can’t get down." 