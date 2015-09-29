CLOSE
National
Home

Steve Harvey Just Signed A Major TV Deal

Following the success of his Emmy Award winning daytime talk show, Steve Harvey will soon add several more series to his hosting and producing roster.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.

We’re not sure why Steve Harvey isn’t on the cover of Forbes or on the top of their “most wealthiest” list because he seems to always be making mogul moves. The actor, author, comedian and host just expanded his empire (no Cookie) with two new major TV deals!

According to Shadow & Act, Steve’s production company, East 112th Street Productions is partnering with Endemol Shine North America to develop original unscripted, scripted and digital programming.

Endemol Shine North is the company behind all of your favorite reality shows from The Biggest Loser (NBC), MasterChef (FOX), The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle (VH1), “Wipeout” (ABC) and of course the Emmy award winning series, The Steve Harvey Show which is now in its third season.

If you haven’t gotten enough of Steve on your television between his Emmy Award winning daytime talk show and hosting Family Feud, he’ll soon add another series to his roster. He and fellow comedienne, Ellen DeGeneres will executive produce the NBC series, Little Big Shots which will be hosted by….(drum roll please) Steve Harvey! The new show highlighting child protégés is set to premiere in 2016.

RELATED STORIES:

Steve Harvey To Air Controversial Special, ‘What Men Think’ Despite Claims Of Sexism

Hillary Clinton Attempts To Whip And Nae Nae On ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’

10 Of The Funniest Moments From ‘The Steve Harvey Show

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show'

Continue reading WINNING! Steve Harvey Just Signed A Major TV Deal

10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show'

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2815915”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2815915″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2815915″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2815915” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

 

Steve Harvey Just Signed A Major TV Deal was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

ellen degeneres , steve harvey , The Steve Harvey Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close