Vin Diesel Reveals How Many Films Will Complete The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Talk about a series. Vin Diesel recently hinted on his Facebook page when the Fast and Furious franchise will finally be ending, and if you’re a super fan of the action flicks, you’re in luck. Three more films – the movies’ last – are on its way.

Diesel said plans for the eighth installment aren’t in motion yet, though his production parter, Neal H. Mortiz, wants the star behind the camera this time. Via Vin’s Facebook:

To be clear, NO ONE has been offered to helm Fast 8 yet… let alone seen a script. Universal has been so good to me and so trusting of the vision… they have been like family… I promised the studio I would deliver one last Trilogy to end the saga.

The IB Times reports that the eighth installment will be “from the character point of view:”

“We’re trying to do what we always do, which is try to come at it from a character point of view and figure out where the characters would go from here. I think the thing that’s made The Fast and the Furious special is obviously we have incredible action and so on. But the thing that people really relate to the most is the characters,” Moritz said.

The latest in the franchise, Furious 7, went on to make over $1 billion at the global box office. It was also the last movie the late Paul Walker appeared in, which no doubt catapulted it to success. Will fans want to see a Fast and Furious without Walker?

