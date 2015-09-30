Nicki Minaj Is Taking Heat For Perceived Shade At Zendaya’s Barbie Doll

Nicki Minaj can do no wrong — except when Twitter thinks she’s throwing a backhanded compliment at Zendaya‘s Barbie doll. Only then is she on the wrong end of controversy.

Zendaya made history when Mattel announced it was producing a Barbie doll lookalike of her. The attention turned sour when Minaj reminded that she, too, had her own Barbie doll at one point.

“Congrats on your doll, Zendaya!” she says in the first post. “Did u know Barbie made me one a cpl years back? 😁😍 It was such an honor & a HUGE surprise. Anyway, I love your doll’s hair! I love what it means for other little girls who will identify with it & be empowered. Continue to be proud of yourself girls!!!!! 😘 #Barbie”

You could make a strong argument that Minaj’s reference to her 2011 doll is an innocuous one. However, you could also make the argument that she’s redirecting the lens on herself instead of noting how monumental Zendaya’s Barbie is for African-American women. A lot of people on Twitter thought about the latter.

Nicki couldn't let Zendaya be great — Pope Francis (@JamesNoPeach) September 28, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nicki Minaj lowkey gave Zendaya a half assed congratulations,lol how you gonna post your own accomplishment then say remember when I got one — S. (@iAmSamm_) September 28, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nicki Minaj could have congratulated Zendaya on her doll without bringing up the fact that they made her a doll first "Years ago." 😂 — Gemaén Jordan Taylor (@GemaenTaylor) September 28, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nicki Minaj congratulated Zendaya on her doll while making it about herself. I can't stand people like that. — Queen LITifah (@iAintGottaRap) September 28, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Zendaya didn’t seem to take offense, though. She responded by simply saying the following:

Posted September 30, 2015

