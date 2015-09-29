Drake Becomes Scores His 100th Hot 100 Entry

Drake has been the focal points of thousands of debates since he dropped So Far Gone. However, what’s undebatable is that the man makes hits. He’s used that talent to reach a major milestone today (Sept. 28).

Drake scored eight new entries in Billboard‘s Hot 100 this week, making him the fourth artist ever to do so behind James Brown (108), Lil Wayne (127) and the Glee cast (207). Drake already has five on the chart: Meek Mills “R.I.C.O.,” “Hotline Bling,” “Back to Back,” “Right Hand” and Future’s “Where Ya At.”

The achievement comes after Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive debuted at No. 1 with 375,000 copies sold.

