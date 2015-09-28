Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday Young Jeezy!!!

Much luv to the “Snow Man” on his Birthday! I remember the first time I heard from this cat my man Tank Murda brought up a mixtape called “Trap Or Die”. I inquired about who he was, & proceeded to put the disc in. When I heard Jeezy I knew he was gonna take off, just like he did. Then came “Icey” (with Gucci), the deal with “Boyz N The Hood” (the dirty south group that Block & Puff put together), & all this was out around the same time! Then came the deal with Def Jam, then “Thug Motivation”, then as they say….the rest is history! So shouts to the man on his born day! I’m OUT!!!

