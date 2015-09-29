Potential 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West is scheduled to perform songs off of his forthcoming, highly anticipated album SWISH at the Democratic National Committee event in San Francisco, Calif. next month, according to reports on NBC.

Billed as an afternoon concert, the fundraiser is set to be held at The Warfield, a 2,300-seat venue where tickets are reportedly selling for between $250 and $10,000 a piece.

President Barack Obama is set to attend the October 10 event.

Although he’s slated to perform cuts off of SWISH at the fundraiser, there’s still no concrete word on when the much-hyped album will be released. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kanye West admitted that he’s unsure when the project will drop.

“I’m not sure,” Kanye West replies when asked if there was any truth behind the rumors that it could be another year before the album hits shelves. “I’m not worried about the years. I’m worried about the life and the body of work that I can put out while I’m breathing.”

Kanye West To Perform Songs Off ‘SWISH’ At Democratic National Committee Next Month was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted September 29, 2015

