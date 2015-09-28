Extra Butter: Selena Gomez Completely Fangirls For Drake & Future’s New Album

We caught up with Selena Gomez at the beautiful Edition Hotel on Mid Beach in Miami. Selena was there to promote her new movie Hotel Transylvania 2, but we were able to speak with the “Good For You” singer about much more than her latest acting gig that day.

The beachfront view was the perfect backdrop for the interview, as Selena got candid about missing her days on Disney, building a friendship with Hit-Boy, and even catching a yacht ride to Mexico with the producer.

Selena also fangirls for Drake and Future‘s new release, What A Time To Be Alive. As for HT2, Bieber’s ex-gal revealed it was hard doing voice-over work because she’s so animated when she talks.

Check out the Extra Butter interview with the beautiful Selena Gomez above.

