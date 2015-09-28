Extra Butter: Emily Blunt Explains How Her Role In “Sicario” Could Make Her The New Beyonce

After a limited release last week, Sicario is now in theaters everywhere.

The movie stars Emily Blunt as FBI agent Kate Macer, who is enlisted by a government official to aid in a joint task force tracking down an anonymous drug lord. After going over the border into Mexico, she realizes she might be in way deeper than she originally thought.

The movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also helmed Prisoners, an equally dark film. On this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, we go inside to learn more about one of the best scenes, hear about Benicio del Toro’s joy for playing such a complex role, and we even find out why Emily Blunt might be the new Beyonce.

Check out this episode of Extra Butter, and be on the lookout for a bonus video as well.

BlogXilla Posted September 28, 2015

