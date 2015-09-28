CLOSE
Deion Sanders Weighs In On Ciara Being Accused Of The Seattle Seahawks Losing Streak [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

People have been saying that Ciara is bad luck for the Seattle Seahawks, and Deion Sanders is not having it. He gives his two cents on the matter on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to Deion weigh in on that and a slew of other topics, and check out our previous interviews right here.

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C to hear us live!

    Deion Sanders Weighs In On Ciara Being Accused Of The Seattle Seahawks Losing Streak [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    ciara , Deion Sanders , interview , Seattle Seahawks

