Organizing efforts are underway to encourage another large convening of Black Men in Washington DC on October 10th for the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March. Although the original march was specifically for Black men, organizers say the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March is for the entire black family. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talks with Student Minister Corey Muhammad, Charlotte area representative of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and Tamika D Mallory, President of the New York City based, Mallory Consulting Inc, about the mission, vision and theme of the landmark event.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”YVDlt2uM102L” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Charlotte Leaders Organizing trip to Washington DC for the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted September 25, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: