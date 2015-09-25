Janet Jackson‘s Unbreakable is due next week, and soon, R&B fans will rejoice at the Queen of Pop’s return after seven years. After the release of “No Sleeep” and the title track, BBC Radio’s MistaJam dropped Unbreakable cut “Burnitup!” This one’s the track that features Missy Elliott, who’s clearly still in demand after the unanimously positive response to her Super Bowl performance.

The track revives the sense of funk Jackson explored during her Damita Jo days. Both rekindle a sense of excitement, but fans may not be all that onboard for Elliott’s weak “meow meow meow” line.

Listen to the track at BBC‘s website. The song drops around the 55-minute mark.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Janet Jackson & J. Cole Make A Little Love Scene In The ‘No Sleeep’ Video

Don’t ‘Sleeep’ On These Past Janet Jackson Tributes

Janet Jackson Drops “Unbreakable,” The Second Single From Her Upcoming Album

Janet Jackson Drops Her Missy Elliott Collaboration “Burnitup!” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted September 25, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: