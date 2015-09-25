Drake Breaks The Internet Again By Covering FADER

Drake has shut down the Internet numerous times this year: the Apple conference, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, “Back To Back,” “Hotline Bling” and What A Time To Be Alive. Drake touched on those moments and his excellent non-album run in the cover story for FADER‘s 100th issue — which also broke the Internet.

The lengthy profile is Drake’s first since the 2014 Rolling Stone story, which caused controversy when it included some quotes that took shots at Kanye West’s Yeezus. It’s also the first time he directly commented on the summer’s ghostwriter controversy that hurt Meek Mill more than Drake.

Drake’s side of the story surprisingly pretty much fell in line with Meek Mill’s critics: Too much accusing and tweeting, not enough strategy and music. In fact, the lack of thought on Meek’s end made Drake come out with “Back To Back” — the finishing blow — after not seeing a response to charged up.

“This is a discussion about music, and no one’s putting forth any music?” he says, speaking with a furrowed brow, as if reliving his incredulity. “You guys are gonna leave this for me to do? This is how you want to play it? You guys didn’t think this through at all—nobody? You guys have high-ranking members watching over you. Nobody told you that this was a bad idea, to engage in this and not have something? You’re gonna engage in a conversation about writing music, and delivering music, with me? And not have anything to put forth on the table?” “I was like, ‘I’m gonna probably just finish this.’ And I know how I have to finish it. This has to literally become the song that people want to hear every single night, and it’s gonna be tough to exist during this summer when everybody wants to hear [this] song that isn’t necessarily in your favor.”

Drake also talked about Quentin Miller‘s reference tracks. He’s cool with the resulting heat he took.

“I need, sometimes, individuals to spark an idea so that I can take off running,” he says. “I don’t mind that. And those recordings—they are what they are. And you can use your own judgment on what they mean to you.” “If I have to be the vessel for this conversation to be brought up—you know, God forbid we start talking about writing and references and who takes what from where—I’m OK with it being me,” he says.

Read the piece in its entirety here.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Cheers! Drake & Future’s ‘What A Time To Be Alive’ Projected To Sell Over 500K Opening Week

Meek Mill Fires Off One Big Shot Following Release Of Drake & Future’s ‘What A Time To Be Alive’ Project

Drake And Future Finally Drop Joint Mixtape “What A Time To Be Alive”

Drake Breaks The Internet Again By Covering FADER was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted September 25, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: