Britt has your ratchet reality review of the season premiere of Empire! The hit show returned with a slew of celebrity guest stars, plenty of ratchery and no shortage of drama. Click on the audio player to hear Britt recap juicy episode on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Is Jamal Turning Into Lucious? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: