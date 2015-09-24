CLOSE
National
Home

Empire: Cookie Takes A Jab At 50 Cent & Of Course, He Responds

0 reads
Leave a comment
Taraji P. Henson

Source: FOX / Getty

Last night on the season 2 premiere of “Empire,” there is a scene where Taraji P. Henson’s character “Cookie” takes a jab at 50 Cent…calling him thirsty.

Of course 50 instantly hit back insinuating that he had “banged” Cookie’s cookie in the past.

In the clip below, Cookie calls 50 Cent a “thirsty ass.”

50 cent must have heard it because he quickly fired back below.

this_permalink = “https://kissrichmond.com/category/national/&#8221;; this_site = “https://kissrichmond.com&#8221;;https://kissrichmond.com//embed/playlist/2779439View gallery

Empire: Cookie Takes A Jab At 50 Cent & Of Course, He Responds was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close