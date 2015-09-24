Empire: Cookie Takes A Jab At 50 Cent & Of Course, He Responds

Last night on the season 2 premiere of “Empire,” there is a scene where Taraji P. Henson’s character “Cookie” takes a jab at 50 Cent…calling him thirsty.

Of course 50 instantly hit back insinuating that he had “banged” Cookie’s cookie in the past.

In the clip below, Cookie calls 50 Cent a “thirsty ass.”

50 cent must have heard it because he quickly fired back below.

King Tutt Posted September 24, 2015

