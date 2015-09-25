CLOSE
Who Has The Best Chance Of Winning Album Of The Year At The BET Hip Hop Awards? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

This year’s tight competition is between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Big Sean, Nicki MinajWale and J. Cole! Yeah, that’s definitely a really difficult call! Who has the best shot at taking home the award?! Click on the audio player to hear more details in this edition of Hip-Hop Spot!

