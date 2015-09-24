CLOSE
Radio One
Yazz The Greatest On The Challenges Of Starring On “Empire” While Establishing Rapping Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Empire” is finally back! And friend of “The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowYazz The Greatest called in to talk about it. In addition to promoting season 2 of “Empire,” Yazz told to us about the challenges he’s experiencing solidifying his career as a rapper while starring on the hit show.

Listen to Yazz chop it up with us, and check out our previous interviews right here.

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C to hear us live!

    Yazz The Greatest On The Challenges Of Starring On "Empire" While Establishing Rapping Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

