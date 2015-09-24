This Is How The Apple Music Ad With Kerry, Taraji, & Mary Came To Life

Just how did Apple get all that #BlackGirlMagic into one fun, yet powerful commercial? Oprah Winfrey, of course. She’s the woman who makes it happen.

Jimmy Iovine, Interscope Records and Beats Music co-founder, said the idea came together when O was at his house for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, and he mentioned wanting to create an ad “about three women and a conversation,” according to Fast Company. Oprah suggested that Selma director Ava DuVernay get behind the camera and get it rolling.

Since the debut of Apple Music, Jimmy said he’s been trying to think of ways to get more women to use the platform. What better way than by using their favorite celebrities? He also had help from Steve Stoute’s agency Translation to secure the wanted women. Via Fast Company:

“I told him I wanted Ava, Kerry, Taraji and Mary—I always wanted to use Mary J. Blige because she’s a great actress as well,” says Iovine. “Then I met with Ava and Mary at the same time, and Mary told a story about how when she was 15 years old, this guy she liked didn’t like her in the same way and she went home and listened to a song over and over and over. I said, that’s the spot.” “It was really a joint effort and collaboration and without any of those people this campaign doesn’t happen.”

And great news for those who loved the commercial: Apple will release two more ads featuring Kerry, Taraji, and MJB in October. Relive the magic below!

