Cam Newton loves the kids! And now he’ll be starring in his own Nickelodeon series to help make their dreams come true. The Carolina Panthers quarterback’s show will be called I Wanna Be, according to The Stashed.

The show’s all about giving back and giving kids a chance, and that’s why Cam sign on as executive producer.

“Time in the spotlight has made me realize the importance of creating positive messages to inspire the next generation,” Newton said in a statement. “I’m very passionate about mentoring young people, and this show will be the perfect opportunity to help talented kids get the chance to pursue their dreams. And to be able to do it all on Nickelodeon – a network I grew up watching – is extremely exciting.”

That’s just more good news for the children’s network. Nickelodeon will also bring back everyone’s favorite Nick Toons. I Wanna Be is headed to Nickelodeon in 2016.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

9 Ground-Breaking Rap Performances From Nickelodeon’s “All That”

Cam Newton Just Made a Huge Come-Up With His New Contract

Cam Newton Re-Enrolls In College

Cam Newton Praises His Father In GQ Magazine

Panthers’ Cam Newton Will Host New Nickelodeon Show was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel C. James Posted September 23, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: