Mathew Knowles Is Shopping Around The Idea Of A Destiny’s Child TV Series Or Movie

Mathew Knowles is still determined to make more history with Destiny’s Child.

The group’s estranged manager recently revealed that he hopes to be able to finalize plans for a Destiny’s Child tour, television series or movie in the near future. With the ten year anniversary of their last album “Destiny Fulfilled” just around the corner in 2016, Mathew says he’s hopeful that they’ll reunite yet again and hit the road together as well as release another album.

He opened up about his optimistic hopes for the future of Destiny’s Child during a brief interview with the Huffington Post.

“I am extremely hopeful that the ladies will come back with an album and a tour. I’m working on a few Destiny’s Child projects right now.”

He also spoke about his plans to pen a Destiny’s Child autobiography as a prelude to the TV series or biopic he believes will come to life sometime within the next 2-3 years.

“My second book will be the autobiography of Destiny’s Child. I’m talking to the film and TV community right now, regarding a Destiny’s Child movie or TV series of some sort. But I still manage the ladies — Destiny’s Child — and I’m hopeful that within the next two to three years we’ll see something major come from it.”

This isn’t the first time Mathew has spoken about getting the women back together, but much like the last time around, he IS the only one speaking publicly about any plans to move the reunion forward. Looks like we’ll all just have to wait and see!

Posted September 22, 2015

