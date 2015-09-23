NY Yankees Legend Yogi Berra Dies At 90

Yogi Berra—the iconic New York Yankees Hall of Fame catcher—has died at the age of 90.

Berra, who won a record 10 World Series championships with the Yankees, died of natural causes at his New Jersey home on Tuesday (September 22), according to David Kaplan, the Director of Programs at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Yogi Berra passed away Tuesday night at the age of 90. #YogiBerra

“While we mourn the loss of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, we know he is at peace with Mom,” his family said in a statement. “We celebrate his remarkable life, and are thankful he meant so much to so many. He will truly be missed.”

The death of Berra—who is widely considered as one of the best catchers in baseball history—comes 69 years to the day since he made his Major League debut.

During his 18 seasons at Yankee Stadium, Berra helped the team reach 14 World Series—a feat that contributed to his 1972 induction to the baseball Hall of Fame. Berra was an All-Star for 15 consecutive seasons, an iconic Yankee who played in more World Series games than any other major leaguer.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Yankees legend and American hero, Yogi Berra.

Posted September 23, 2015

