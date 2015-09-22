Rick Ross Is Being Sued For Rape; Rapper Issues Statement

A woman by the name of Jane Doe is suing Rick Ross and an associate of the rapper’s after claiming that she was raped during Grammy Awards weekend after being drugged in a van owned by the MMG artist, according to TMZ.

Doe alleges that she had been invited to go to the Cannabis Cup by Rick Ross and various members of his entourage, and met with them beforehand at the W Hotel in Los Angeles.

Doe claims that she got into a van with Rick Ross, Thaddeus “Black” James, a DJ, three security guards and the driver. According to reports, she was then offered an alcoholic beverage and subsequently become dizzy and eventually passed out.

Doe alleges that the next event she was aware of was two hours later, when she awoke and was in the van with Thaddeus “Black” James. She claims that she went back to Black’s hotel room and again passed out. Allegedly, she awoke again the following morning at 8am. Per reports, Doe quickly realized that her clothes had been removed and noticed signs of sexual assault, which she believes came from Black himself.

She is suing Black but is also suing Rick Ross. She claims that Black was Ross’ agent and should have been supervising him.

After the news of the incident emerged, Rick Ross issued the following statement to TMZ.

“It has been brought to my attention that serious allegations have been made against an independent contractor, who’s services I use often,” Ross says. “And while I am not directly involved or implicated, as a man and a father, I take this very seriously. I don’t believe any woman’s safety should be compromised and she should never be forced to do anything outside of her will, regardless of the circumstances.

“While I personally have no knowledge of the specifics surrounding these allegations, it is my hope that this is rectified quickly and with sensitivity,” Rick Ross adds.

The news comes just days after it was announced that Rick Ross is engaged to girlfriend Lira Mercer.

Henry Mansell Posted September 22, 2015

