If the goal was to shift the culture, Drake and Future did so with relative ease this past Sunday (Sept 20). After fans feverishly pleaded for rap’s top tag-team to release a collaborative project together, the turn-up tandem obliged and handed us What a Time To Be Alive. Now, because they were able to give us a physical copy, they are being rewarded with huge opening week sales.

According to Chart News, What a Time To Be Alive is slated to do a whopping 500K week one, giving them the top slot on Billboard. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to rap aficionados considering both Drake and Future have both delivered stellar projects this year that charted number one.

After doing a hellacious job on If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late, Drake has solidified his reign with memorable features and remixes including Game’s “100” and Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends”. As for Future, his monstrous run this year has only elevated his stock in the game. With a plethora of mixtapes, and of course, Dirty Sprite 2, he cemented himself among rap’s elite with an outstanding show in 2015.

Congrats to both men for delivering another scorcher.

US chart preview (sales only) – debut: #1 @Drake & @1future, What A Time To Be Alive 500k — Chart News (@chartnews) September 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Cheers! Drake & Future’s ‘What A Time To Be Alive’ Projected To Sell Over 500K Opening Week was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted September 21, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: