Did Erica Mena & Bow Wow Break Up?

They said it wouldn’t last and it looks they were right.
Just days after Shad Moss (he no longer wants to be called Bow Wow) blasted his fiancé Erica Mena for disclosing her miscarriage on social media, it appears that the couple may have officially called it quits.
We scrolled through Erica Mena’s Instagram page and she deleted every photo or mention of Bow Wow on her page. Anyone with the time to delete all of those photos means business. No official word from Bow Wow except this cryptic twitter post:
Hmm…
Any bets on this couple getting back together? We think this might be it for them.
INSTADAILY: Bow Wow & Shai's Cutest Daddy/ Daughter Moments
1 of 10
1. Bow Wow's Daughter Changed His Life
In the latest issue of Rolling Out Magazine, Shad Moss (a.k.a Bow Wow) opens up about raising his daughter, becoming the father he never had and his 23-year status in the game. Check out quotes from the interview alongside he and Shai's cutest Instagram moments.
2 of 10
2. "She's My Best Friend"
"I’m more respectful now. Looking at my little girl, I really have tunnel vision. How could I ever let her down? She’s my best friend, and I’ve been waiting for her to finally get to this age [4 years old]. Now, she can come to work with me and just be chilling. I love it."
3 of 10
3. "I Will Never Get A Nanny"
"I went through a whole day of radio, while my daughter was sick. We drove an hour away, and not one time did she cry or act up. It just made me think that I will never get a nanny.
4 of 10
4. "It’s Not The Plaques, Movies Or The Money"
"Doing the things for my daughter that I wish happened for me when I was growing up. It’s not the plaques, movies or the money."
5 of 10
5. "It's The Little Things"
"It’s the little things like doing my daughter’s ponytail in the morning, or rushing out the door to get her to school on time. It’s the normal stuff in life that I’m most proud of."
6 of 10
6. "My Father Definitely Wasn't A Good Father"
"I wanted to focus on being the best father that I could be, because my father definitely wasn’t a good father."
7 of 10
7. "I Just Want To Spend All That Time With My Daughter"
"I’m going to raise my kids. I don’t need someone to raise my kids. I just feel like, as a father, I just want to spend all that time with my daughter. So I keep her with me now. "
8 of 10
8.
“Every father should make sure that he becomes best friends with his daughter.”
9 of 10
9. Is Bow Wow Ever Going To Slow Down?
"Absolutely not. The most successful people in this business that are on top of the Forbes list have two things about them: They are crazy as hell, and they don’t sleep. I understand what that means."
10 of 10
10. "It’s About Who Wants To Make The Most Money"
"Not saying that’s some safe s— to do, but you have to be crazy to be up for two days straight. And I’m not saying you have to be on anything. It’s just the high of wanting to win, wanting to be the best, and it’s about who wants to make the most money."
