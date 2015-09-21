They said it wouldn’t last and it looks they were right.

Just days after Shad Moss (he no longer wants to be called Bow Wow) blasted his fiancé Erica Mena for disclosing her miscarriage on social media, it appears that the couple may have officially called it quits.

We scrolled through Erica Mena’s Instagram page and she deleted every photo or mention of Bow Wow on her page. Anyone with the time to delete all of those photos means business. No official word from Bow Wow except this cryptic twitter post:

Hmm…

Any bets on this couple getting back together? We think this might be it for them.

Did Erica Mena & Bow Wow Break Up? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com