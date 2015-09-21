CLOSE
The Best Of #BlackGirlMagic From The 67th Annual Emmy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 67th Annual Emmy Awards were all the rage on Sunday evening as Hollywood’s A-list packed into the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the best in primetime television and plenty of our favorites showed up in glamorous fashion for their big night.

To get things started, primetime television’s favorite funny lady Tracee Ellis Ross brought a pop of color to the carpet in a pink, tiered, floor-length gown with a perfectly fitted sweetheart neckline.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Empire leading lady Taraji P. Henson showed up in sexy but classy fashion, outfitted a slightly sheer black gown that landed her on many a “best dressed” list before she even finished walking the red carpet.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Equally as stunning was primetime TGIT fashionista Kerry Washington, who opted for a short, metallic dress with quarter-length sleeves and plenty of unique detailing.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Effortlessly chic How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis also represented well for the Shondaland family as she walked the carpet with her husband at her side in this white gown with black drop-waist embroidering.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Last but certainly not least, American Crime darling Regina King made her way down the carpet in this all-white, floor-length gown and break-taking make up.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Other red carpet standouts included the always-stunning Angela BassettOrange Is The New Black cast members Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox and Dashca Polanco, and Mad Men starlet Teyonah Parris.

See more pics in the gallery below.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS

The Best Of #BlackGirlMagic From The 67th Annual Emmy Awards Red Carpet [Photos] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

