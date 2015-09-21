Emmys 2015: Viola Davis Makes History; Tracy Morgan Returns; Taraji, Mary & Kerry Washingon’s Epic Commercial & More

The 2015 Emmy Awards were more diverse than ever this year. While the annual show, that highlight TV’s finest were typically dry, sprinkles of inspiring moments like, Viola Davis’ emotional acceptance speech and Anthony Anderson’s red carpet moment with his son, kept us entertained and moved.
Missed TV’s big night? Here’s the moments everyone will remember tomorrow:
Viola Davis Wins Outstanding Actress Lead Actress In A Drama Series
“The only thing that separates women of color from anything else is opportunity,” Viola Davis said, making history as the first Black women to win for lead actress in a drama. Before touching the stage, the How To Get Away With Murder actress shared a heart-warming moment with Taraji P. Henson, who was also nominated in the category. Davis thanked Taraji, Gabrielle Union, Meagan Good and Kerry Washington for “taking us over that line.”
The Internet Lost Its Mind Over This Taraji, Mary J Blige, Kerry Washington Commercial
Apple Music debuted their three-part campaign “Chapters” featuring Mary J. Blige, Kerry Washington, and Emmy-nominated Taraji P. Henson. The campaign was directed by Ava DuVernay.
We Cried With Uzo Aduba
The Orange Is the New Black star was a ball of emotions as she accepted her golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress In A Drama.
Regina King Gave This Moving Acceptance Speech
Regina King looked gorgeous as she accepted the Emmy for her supporting role in American Crime. “I should have brought one of this papers all the comedy people had! I was not expecting this,” she gushed while accepting the award. Taking her moment to thank her son, she said,
“My son, Ian, the fact that I get to share this night with you – the best date in the house. “I love you.”
Tracy Morgan Returned To The Stage
Tracy Morgan received a standing ovation when he walked on the Emmys stage.
Terrence Howard Planted A Juicy One On Taraji…She Hated It
Empire stars Taraji and Terence Howard’s characters may be intimate (on the small and big screens) several times during their careers, but it doesn’t look like Cookie was here for this kiss.
Anthony Anderson & His Son Share This Awesome Red Carpet Moment
1. Kerry Washington
2. Taraji P. Henson
3. Regina King
4. Nathan Anderson & Anthony Anderson
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
6. Viola David & Julius Tennon
7. Mindy Kaling
8. Lorraine Toussiant
9. Heidi Klum
10. David & Jessica Oleweyo
11. Danielle Brooks
12. Laverne Cox
13. Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker
14. June Ambrose
15. Lady Gaga
16. Porsha Williams
17. Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom
18. Ariel Winter
19. Padma Lakshmi
20. Dascha Polanco
21. Uzo Aduba
22. Laura Prepon
23. Sarah Hyland
24. Aubrey Plaza
25. Bernice Gordon, actress Taraji P. Henson, Patsy Ballard and Marcel Henson
26. Claire Danes
27. Trevor Noah
28. Christina Hendricks
29. Amy Poehler
30. Gina Rodriguez
