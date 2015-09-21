CLOSE
Radio One
Emmys 2015: Viola Davis Makes History; Tracy Morgan Returns; Taraji, Mary & Kerry Washingon’s Epic Commercial & More

Viola Davis makes history as the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama.

The 2015 Emmy Awards were more diverse than ever this year. While the annual show, that highlight TV’s finest were typically dry, sprinkles of inspiring moments like, Viola Davis’ emotional acceptance speech and Anthony Anderson’s red carpet moment with his son, kept us entertained and moved.

Missed TV’s big night? Here’s the moments everyone will remember tomorrow:

Viola Davis Wins Outstanding Actress Lead Actress In A Drama Series

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

“The only thing that separates women of color from anything else is opportunity,” Viola Davis said, making history as the first Black women to win for lead actress in a drama. Before touching the stage, the How To Get Away With Murder actress shared a heart-warming moment with Taraji P. Henson, who was also nominated in the category. Davis thanked Taraji, Gabrielle Union, Meagan Good and Kerry Washington for “taking us over that line.”

The Internet Lost Its Mind Over This Taraji, Mary J Blige, Kerry Washington Commercial

Apple Music debuted their three-part campaign “Chapters” featuring Mary J. Blige, Kerry Washington, and Emmy-nominated Taraji P. Henson. The campaign was directed by Ava DuVernay.

We Cried With Uzo Aduba

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The Orange Is the New Black star was a ball of emotions as she accepted her golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress In A Drama.

Regina King Gave This Moving Acceptance Speech

Regina King looked gorgeous as she accepted the Emmy for her supporting role in American Crime. “I should have brought one of this papers all the comedy people had! I was not expecting this,” she gushed while accepting the award. Taking her moment to thank her son, she said,

“My son, Ian, the fact that I get to share this night with you – the best date in the house. “I love you.”

Tracy Morgan Returned To The Stage

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Tracy Morgan received a standing ovation when he walked on the Emmys stage.

Terrence Howard Planted A Juicy One On Taraji…She Hated It

Empire stars Taraji and Terence Howard’s characters may be intimate (on the small and big screens) several times during their careers, but it doesn’t look like Cookie was here for this kiss.

Anthony Anderson & His Son Share This Awesome Red Carpet Moment

Instagram Photo

Emmys 2015: Viola Davis Makes History; Tracy Morgan Returns; Taraji, Mary & Kerry Washingon's Epic Commercial & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
