Beyonce Sings Her Heart Out On New Song By Naughty Boy Titled “Runnin (Lose It All)” [VIDEO]

While her faithful fan base awaits Beyonce’s triumphant return to the charts in the form of another solo effort, she’s teamed up with multi-talented British musician and DJ Naughty Boy for some new tunes.

Naughty Boy, who produced the track, brings an impressive list of past collaborations to the table that includes work with Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Hudson, Emeli Sande and Sam Smith, so it’s no surprise that Beyonce was next on the list. Mrs. Carter lends her signature vocals to the power ballad titled “Runnin (Lose It All),” that’s infused with tidbits of house music and also features new comer Arrow Benjamin as a male counterpart to complete the beautifully composed duet.

Check out the song and music video for “Runnin (Lose It All)” below.

Although we’re sure this won’t quite keep the BeyHive from waiting patiently for Bey to drop her own new music, it should certainly keep them satisfied for now.

