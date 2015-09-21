Extra Butter: Johnny Depp & “Black Mass” Cast Talk Crafting The Terrifying Whitey Bulger

Johnny Depp is magnificent as master criminal Whitey Bulger in the new film Black Mass, which is all but guaranteed to land on every top ten movie list this year.

On this episode of Extra Butter with BlogXilla, we take an all-access look into Black Mass, and Johnny talks about giving it all to his cast members in this terrifying roll.

Based on a true story, the legend of Whitey Bulger’s rise to America’s most notorious gangster goes as follows:

While his brother Bill (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) remains a powerful leader in the Massachusetts Senate, Irish hoodlum James “Whitey” Bulger continues to pursue a life of crime in 1970s Boston. Approached by FBI agent John Connolly (played by Joel Edgerton) the lawman convinces Whitey to help the agency fight the Italian mob. As their unholy alliance spirals out of control, Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous gangsters in U.S. history.

Keep watching above, as Dakota Johnson talks about disappearing into her character, Joel Edgerton explains John Connolly’s motivations, and the rest of the cast explains how they helped Johnny craft his character.

Black Mass is in theaters now.

