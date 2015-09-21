The Academy isn’t giving Leonardo DiCaprio a statue anytime soon – no matter how good he is – so now the actor is setting himself up for an Emmy. He’s taking his talents to Showtime and developing an 80’s mafia drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be written by Ray Donovan‘s Brett Johnson and it will centered around the head of a Brooklyn mafia and federal agent. They both will have a hard time following the rules. The Wolf of Wall Street actor will serve as the show’s executive producer.

DiCaprio also has a deal with Netflix – because that’s the smart move, nowadays – for a documentary series.

There’s nothing better than a good mafia story, so we can’t wait until it’s ready.

Leonardo DiCaprio Developing Mafia Series For Showtime & We Want To Watch It Right Now was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel C. James Posted September 21, 2015

