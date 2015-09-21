Yesterday, New York Fashion Week was taken over by Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 2 show, and it was a major success.

Not only did we get to see `Ye’s vision with his clothing line, but he even took the time to discuss much more of his perspective with Vogue‘s Andre Leon Talley.

The Yeezus rapper spoke on not just the line, but his plans within the fashion world in the future, as well as how fatherhood has changed him.

“It’s definitely about being as relaxed as possible. And being able to swing my daughter around and be able to run the pony camera.”

It’s no surprise that little North West has had an effect on her daddy, since she earned the spotlight with her adorable faces and antics at yesterday’s show.

Kanye also talked about his highest goal as a designer, which is “to work with the highest level of people in fashion.”

“Just development. Developing my language. I can say what I’m doing is getting closer into what I’m dreaming about…I like form. I like shape. It’s one way you express yourself during a presentation like this. But I like all people and I try to demonstrate that by casting. I want to demonstrate that I can learn and follow through the rules of fashion, so that I can work with amazing people. I want to work with the highest level of people in fashion.”

Check out the full interview with Yeezy and Andre Leon Talley above.

SOURCE: Vogue

this_permalink = “https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com/category/the-life/”; this_site = “https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com”;https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com//embed/playlist/3019520View gallery

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Drake, Kanye West, & Will Smith Laugh At Meek Mill Memes

8 People Who Should Serve As Kanye’s Running Mate In 2020

Kanye West Is A Member Of Diddy’s Hitmen Now

Kanye West’s Best Speech (And Speech-Crashing) Moments

Kanye West Opens Up On Fatherhood Changing His Concept Of Fashion With Andre Leon Talley was originally published on theurbandaily.com