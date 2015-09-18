Black Lives Matter Movement Remains Focused Despite Criticism

The Black Lives Matter Movement continues to make inroads in galvanizing the African American Community – especially young activists. Branches of the movement are vocal in small and large communities across the country. Ferguson, Chicago and cities like New York and Charlotte have members of the community that are adhering to the rallying cry of Black Lives Matter. And the movement is forcing a continued conversation about the negative interaction the African American community has with law enforcement. However, the Black Lives Matter movement has its share of critics and being demonized by certain quarters in the media.

‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with PR Strategist Brandi Williams about the Black Lives Matter movement and its impact on the national discussion around policing. Also, in recognition of Radio One’s 6th annual ‘Back to School with the History Makers Program,’ Ron has a candid conversation about education with Businessman and Founder of the North Carolina Chapter of 100 Black Men of America, Mr. Lenny Springs.

